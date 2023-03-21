OGDENSBURG — A 10-year staffing analysis of the Ogdensburg Fire Department showed hiring four more firefighters would save the city $227,000. The presentation led to a heated discussion, a failed vote to hire the positions and a promise by a councilor to bring forth another vote during its next meeting.
The analysis was presented to City Council Monday night by Comptroller Angela M. Gray and Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull. They provided figures showing that if an additional four firefighters were hired, increasing the department to 20 firefighters and a fire chief, the city could potentially save $227,090 in the first full year due to avoiding increased hazard pay and overtime costs associated with the Local 1799 contract stipulations.
The fire department is now staffed with a fire chief, four captains and 12 firefighters. That was labeled as “unsustainable” in the presentation. The most cost effective staffing plan would have a fire chief, four captains and 16 firefighters, the comptroller and fire chief said.
The current staffing, which is requiring a firefighter to be brought on each shift on overtime, is costing the city an estimated $217,913 per firefighter a year with hazard pay, overtime and fifth staff coverage added into the cost.
If additional firefighters were added to staff and the department was able to have a fifth firefighter on staff, it would cost $167,592 per firefighter with salary, benefits and other payments.
“If you hire more, we pay less and have a safer city,” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said.
Chief Stull said that adding four firefighters improves the safety of his staff and is fiscally prudent.
“My job as fire chief, my first priority is to ensure the safety of the firemen below me. I will make sure they are as safe as possible if you give two guys or 50 guys. My next responsibility is to run this department the most financially efficient way as possible,” Chief Stull said. “This 10-year analysis shows that if you give me four firefighters it’s going to save the city money but also protects the guys as I have to worry about their safety.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said the city cannot afford it and once again called for volunteers to take over some aspect of fire protection in the city.
“I have looked at the numbers and we just can’t do it. That’s reality,” Mayor Skelly said. “What I think we should look at is the realization of we have 17, drop the extra charges, roll volunteers in and make this city survive as a whole.”
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy had strong words for councilors not interested in hiring more firefighters and addressed Chief Stull.
“Well chief, the most beneficial thing I have to offer you is that there is another eight months and there will be a different council sitting up here and I hope that council is more than willing to listen to the values of IAFF (the fire union) and what our paid staff has informed us of the best financial decisions that the city has to offer,” Ms. Kennedy said, alluding to the November election when seats for Mayor Skelly and Councilors John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher will be up for election.
During old business, Mr. Skamperle and Ms. Kennedy called for a resolution to hire four firefighters be introduced at the next meeting on March 27.
Instead, Mr. Rishe brought a motion from the floor to hire four firefighters.
It was seconded by Mayor Skelly. Since the motion was brought from the floor, it would require five votes to pass, according to Ms. Kennedy, and it was a move that would prevent councilors from bringing it forward at a later time and “handcuff” them.
Ms. Kennedy voted no and stated, “I intend to bring a formal resolution so it does not require five affirmative votes.”
The only yes vote was made by Councilor William B. Dillabough.
In other City Council action:
— Council held an executive session at the beginning of the meeting at 6:02 p.m. and came back to the regular meeting at 6:50 p.m. At 6:40 p.m., Mayor Skelly recused himself from the executive session, but did not give a reason why.
— Council approved the sale of the fire department’s 1994 Quint for $16,000 to Steve Lader, owner of Twisted Creek Campground in Wolcott, Wayne County. A payment of $1,600 from that amount will be paid to Fenton Fire for the listing and advertising of the fire truck.
— Council approved the sale of surplus city-owned property following an auction on March 2. The property sold was 405 King St. for $18,500 to Angela Gagnon; 529 King St. for $10,500 to Tyler P. Richards; 1503 Greene St. to Gregory F. Barr and Ann M. Barr; 708 Morris St. for $20,000 to Danna R. Mahoney; a lot of Paterson Street for $3,500 to Bryan Cryderman; 620 King St. for $15,000 to Faith A. Compo; and 1106 Knox St. for $2,342 to David Tortorella.
— The Rev. Chris Carrara was appointed police chaplain for the Ogdensburg Police Department. The resolution states that the “role of the Police Chaplain is to provide appropriate assistance, advice, comfort, counsel and referrals to those in need who request such support.” It is a volunteer position.
— Kathy Lawrence and Barbara McDonough were reappointed to five-year terms on the Ogdensburg Public Library Board of Trustees. Their terms were to begin Jan. 1, 2023, and will end Dec. 31, 2027.
An attempt to table the reappointments by Mayor Skelly and Councilors Dillabough and Fisher failed.
