Low turnout seems to be the defining factor of this year’s primary elections in the north country, with some polling places seeing just a handful of ballots cast in the first hours of opening.
Early results showed Matt Castelli winning the Democratic primary for the 21st Congressional District.
With results unfinished as of press time Tuesday night, Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica, was winning against challengers Mario J. Fratto and George K. Phillips in the Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. With 114 out of 531 total election districts reported by 10:15 p.m., Rep. Tenney carried 57% of the vote to Mr. Fratto’s 34% and Mr. Phillips’ 7%.
In Jefferson County, the only north country county with a portion in NY-24, Rep. Tenney led Mr. Fratto with 60% to his 30%, with Mr. Phillips carrying 8%, with 44 of 49 districts counted.
With 107 out of 530 election districts counted by 10:15 in the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District, Mr. Castelli was leading his challenger Matthew F. Putorti with 82% of the vote to 16.9%.
In the NY-21 portion of Jefferson County, Mr. Castelli led Mr. Putorti by similar margins.
In Lewis County, all election districts were reported, showing that Mr. Castelli won the county with 83% of the vote to Mr. Putorti’s 17%, with 357 votes counted.
In St. Lawrence County, 23 of 70 districts were reported by press time, showing Mr. Castelli leading with 79% of the vote to Mr. Putorti’s 19%, with 1,534 total votes counted.
In Jefferson County, 1,830 voters had checked into polling sites and received a ballot throughout the day countywide. Republican voters in the city of Watertown and on the western side of the county were eligible for the NY-24 Republican primary.
In the eastern side of the county, as well as in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, Democratic voters were eligible to vote in the NY-21 race.
In the city of Watertown, election inspectors working the poll sites said it was a significantly slower election than they’re used to seeing. Inspectors at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street said they’d seen only seven ballots cast in eight hours.
A total of 47 people voted at the station on Tuesday.
The fire station election inspectors said many Democrats, unaware that they were no longer residents of NY-21, had showed up to vote for either Mr. Putorti and Mr. Castelli, only to walk away with the news that they were no longer eligible to vote in that competition.
At the Life Church of the Nazarene, inspector Marcia Kettrick said this primary was slow, even compared to the one held in June for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and local offices.
“We had over 400 voters in that day,” she said.
By the end of Tuesday, 113 people had voted at the church.
Ms. Kettrick said she prefers when more voters show up. While Jefferson County has offered split shifts for poll workers, nobody at the church had taken that option.
Veteran inspectors across Jefferson County all reported similar stories, saying this was the slowest primary election they’d ever staffed.
In St. Lawrence County, turnout has been similarly light. Thomas A. Nichols, the county’s Republican election commissioner, said 2,207 people had turned out to vote in this election, counting early voting, out of an eligible 21,858 Democrats in St. Lawrence County who could vote for Mr. Castelli or Mr. Putorti.
Mr. Nichols said it’s disappointing when voter turnout is so low. Mr. Nichols said he predicted turnout would be below 10% for this primary.
“To me, it dishonors all those who have given their lives to purchase and repurchase the freedoms we enjoy,” he said.
Turnout in St. Lawrence County was just a hair over 10%, a number Mr. Nichols said he was still disappointed in.
Absentee and early votes will be counted at the same time as primary day ballots, meaning the first results are unlikely to shift significantly before certification.
The results of Tuesday’s elections were not entirely counted by press time. A full story on the winners of these primary races will be available on NNY360.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.