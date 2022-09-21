HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Fire Department can move forward on the construction of a new fire station following voter approval on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Steven Parker said they were appreciative of the community support.
“We would like to thank the residents of the town of Hopkinton for their support. It is because of all their love and support through the years that we are able to serve and protect our community. Also, thank you to the Hopkinton Fire District Board of Commissioners for all their hard work,” he said.
He said a new building is necessary.
“Our existing building is very old and has served us well, but has some challenges that we believe would have eventually become too great to overcome. We appreciate those who took the time to hear those concerns as we shared our vision for the future. We certainly understand that financially this was a huge ask and appreciate the consideration and position of every voter,” Mr. Parker said. “Right now we are humbled, excited and optimistic about the future. Again, an enormous and grateful thank you to the residents of Hopkinton.”
The department held two public hearings with tours of the station to explain the need for the new fire station. In some cases, it was a matter of the equipment outgrowing the available space.
They said the existing bay door openings range from 9 feet, 2 inches, to 9 feet, 6 inches, while the standard fire apparatus heights now require a minimum of 10 feet and usually 12 feet in most cases. The existing truck bay depths are 35 feet. Fire officials said the last fire engine they purchased was 32 feet, 6 inches, allowing for a walking path in front of, but not behind the apparatus when it’s parked in its bay.
The current station also doesn’t comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
“Less of an issue when we were a private organization, but since the formation of the fire district in 2010 and the building becoming district property, the ADA accessibility issue becomes a more serious issue,” they said.
For example, there is no lift or elevator to access the second floor of the two-story building. There’s also no restroom on the first floor, and neither restroom on the second floor is ADA-compliant.
The station has numerous uneven floor/trip areas, no handicapped parking, and relies on a well on a neighboring property for water. In addition, it lacks numerous National Fire Protection Association recommendations on what should be included in the station design for health and safety.
The Hopkinton Fire District approved a permissive referendum on Feb. 9, 2021, to purchase a multi-unit house at 3004 Route 11B in Hopkinton for $35,000 using money from the district’s capital reserve fund. An additional $15,000 was approved to cover the cost of an architect, engineer, surveyor and expenses related to receiving a permit from the Adirondack Park Agency, since the house sat on 3.02 acres that are part of Adirondack Park preserve land.
The purchase of the house and land was completed on July 29, 2021, and the permit process with the Adirondack Park Agency started in May 2021 and was completed on May 11 this year.
The current estimated cost is $52,236,075, and voters were asked to approve $52.5 million in bonds to finance the construction of the new station.
“Given the rising cost of supplies, we need to anticipate that the current cost will increase,” fire officials said.
They plan is to apply for a $52,146,017 U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to repay the bonds, and the Hopkinton Fire District will have $589,362 to put toward the project this year.
“The district is committed to looking for additional grant revenue as the project moves forward to decrease the burden on the taxpayers,” they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.