WADDINGTON — Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond and the Institute for Civic Organizing want to bring new community resources to St. Lawrence County.
TICO, founded by Hannah Zimmerman, is a hybrid organization which exists to create and share tools for civic organizing.
“Civic organizing is a term coined by TICO, and concerns the process where people get involved in varying political processes,” said TICO Editorial and Publications Manager Elizabeth Wilson in a prepared statement. “Through three different programs, TICO aims to increase this understanding of involvement to communities so as to bridge the disconnects that exist in information accessibility and resources.”
During the last week of July, three staff members from TICO visited St. Lawrence County to research communities.
“What they were doing in Waddington is basically collecting a lot of information,” said Mr. Hammond. “They weren’t just in Waddington, they went to Lisbon and Morley too. They’re trying to make a comprehensive research report about whether you live in a rural place like us or in a place like New York City, the best way to take part in government.”
The goal of the project is to develop an assessment on individual rights and freedoms in the United States.
“They were very pleasantly surprised at how much is provided at such a local level,” said Mr. Hammond. “You can walk right up to me at the local Walmart and talk to me about fixing problems whereas in New York City you may never even meet the mayor.”
The TICO staff also had conversations with stakeholders, including those involved in local government and educational networks while observing the structures and atmospheres which people live in.
“TICO plans to use the information collected on this trip to determine how communities are reaching their needs, in preparation for a civic development tour across the United States during which the domestic assessment of individual rights and freedoms will be given out,” said Ms. Wilson in the statement. “The assessment will contain information from the ten locations that will be visited, including Waddington.”
Mr. Hammond was introduced to TICO when he was a guest lecturer at Harvard University. During the lecture, he met TICO’s founder and director, Hannah Zimmerman.
“Hannah Zimmerman was also on the call with me,” said Mr. Hammond. “It was for young professionals in politics and we both had political careers at young ages. After that, Hannah reached out to me because they were doing this project.”
Following the research tour, TICO will be distributing tools with the community members and collecting information for public institutions on how to best serve their constituents.
“TICO is more prepared to revisit Waddington in the future, with the knowledge of who the community is and how to best measure civic engagement in the greater Waddington area,” said Ms. Wilson.
More information on TICO can be found at https://www.ticoorg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.