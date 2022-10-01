WADDINGTON — The village of Waddington has begun construction on an $11 million project to improve its wastewater treatment facility as part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
Waddington’s current wastewater treatment infrastructure has been negatively impacted by high water levels and flooding, creating infiltration and inflow issues due to its proximity to the river, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday.
The improvement project will bring the aging infrastructure in compliance with current standards, protecting public health and promoting potential economic growth. It will also implement flood resiliency measures designed to reduce the impact of future high water.
“In 2019, historic flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River devastated the infrastructure and economies of communities throughout the region,” Gov. Hochul said in a news release. “Now, through the REDI program, shoreline communities like the village of Waddington are using a forward-looking approach to build back better with climate resilience in mind.”
Included in the project is replacement of the existing outdated, unlined clay tile sewer main collection system with new mains and manholes to reduce groundwater infiltration and inflow associated with high water levels.
New storm sewers and catch basins will be built to convey surface runoff and inflow from sump pumps, roof drains and area drains, to reduce unwanted storm flows into the sanitary system.
All seven pump stations throughout the collection system will receive pump replacements and controls, new meters, new alarms, and new windows, doors and roofs and improvements to the treatment plant including replacement or repair of aging infrastructure designed to protect the treatment process from flooding events.
“As mayor of the village of Waddington, I’m grateful to Gov. Hochul and the REDI Commission for the vital help in securing Waddington’s infrastructure for generations to come,” Mayor Mike Zagrobelny said. “The state’s commitment allows the village to proceed with phase I of Waddington’s Wastewater Treatment and Collection System and stormwater collection system upgrades.”
Mr. Zagrobelny gave a special thanks to village board members, staff, local contractors and state agencies for helping make the project a reality.
“Much of the system is almost 100 years old and will make Waddington more resilient to changes in water levels in the St. Lawrence River while preserving the delicate balance between village infrastructure and natural habitat,” Mr. Zagrobelny said.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said the project “has been a long time coming for Waddington and wouldn’t be feasible without the state’s support.”
Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, pointed out the importance of public health on this project.
“Through this project, not only will infrastructure be more securely safeguarded from the elements, it will also be enhanced in a way that better protects public health,” she said. “In addition, we all know solid, reliable infrastructure is key to economic activity and these types of improvements will help encourage development in the area.”
