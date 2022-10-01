Waddington begins $11M wastewater project

Work is underway Wednesday to upgrade Waddington’s wastewater treatment plant. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the start of construction last week on the $11 million project to improve the village’s wastewater collection and treatment facilities. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WADDINGTON — The village of Waddington has begun construction on an $11 million project to improve its wastewater treatment facility as part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

Waddington’s current wastewater treatment infrastructure has been negatively impacted by high water levels and flooding, creating infiltration and inflow issues due to its proximity to the river, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday.

