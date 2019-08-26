WADDINGTON — Northbound will be the featured group for the closing concert of the 2019 Waddington Concert Series, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Island View Park.
Northbound, which includes Michael Welch, Don Cannamela, Larry Baycura, Andy Van Duyne, Chip Lamson, and Tim Savage, performs a smorgasbord of well-known and loved pop, rock, and folk music from the past five decades. Michael Welch is a self taught guitarist who started playing seriously when he moved to Potsdam in 1975. He learned Travis style picking from boyhood heroes like James Taylor and Paul Simon. Michael formed Northbound in 2001.
Don Cannamela grew up in Buffalo. After graduating from the Crane School of Music in 1997 he remained in Potsdam. Don has been teaching instrumental music for 20 years and is currently the director of bands at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School.
Larry Baycura retired from teaching after 30 years with the Canton Central School District where he taught 5th and 6th Grade Bands, Sr. High Percussion and K-7 General Music. Larry served for three years as a member of the 19th United States Army Band. He attended the Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam. There he earned his Bachelor of Music in Education as well as his Masters of Music in Percussion Performance. Hailing from Central New York State,
Andy Van Duyne relocated to the north country in the early 1970s as a student at the Crane School Of Music. After Crane, he pursued a 32-year career teaching music at Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Over the years he’s been in many bands of wildly various stripes, joining Northbound in 2009.
Tim Savage began performing professionally on trumpet at age 16. While attending Crane School of Music, he heard his father’s saxophone calling to him. Tim is currently the 7-12 band director at Canton Central School (since 1998) and adjunct at St. Lawrence University (since 2005) where he currently directs the Improv Lab.
Guy (Chip) Lamson is a music educator with thirty years of high school experience in the Massena Central School District. For ten years he was a music director and conductor for Music Theatre North. Since retiring from Massena, he has worked at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music as an adjunct professor. For many years, Lamson has performed as a keyboard player and vocalist in several blues and rock bands.
Their music, spanning a wide variety of musical tastes, is influenced by popular singer-songwriters including James Taylor, Paul Simon, John Fogerty, and The Beatles. This concert is soley sponsored by Seacom Federal Credit Union. Concerts are free. Donations welcome to support future concerts. For more info: http://www.waddingtonconcertseries.com/wcs.html or https://www.facebook.com/waddingtonconcertseries/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.