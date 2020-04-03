WADDINGTON — A house fire that broke out late Friday afternoon on a rental property resulted in the total loss of the residence and has displaced a Waddington couple.
Waddington Fire Department responded to 2112 County Route 28 around 4:22 p.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor.
When crews arrived, the house was fully involved, with the roof already beginning to cave in.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, according to District 7 Deputy Fire Coordinator Rick Coller, who was on scene, along with Madrid Fire and Lisbon Fire.
By 6:30 p.m., the fire was under control, but crews were still putting out hotspots. Fire investigators were not able to determine a cause.
“The damage was so severe that the fire investigation team wasn’t able to do anything or get close enough,” Mr. Coller said. “It wasn’t safe.”
No injuries were reported, and a neighbor assisted knocking down the structure using a backhoe, Mr. Coller said.
