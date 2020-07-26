WADDINGTON — Democrats in the village of Waddington met Tuesday night and nominated two candidates to run for village board.
Nominated was incumbent Benny Fairchild and Sean McGee. There are two full four-year trustee terms up for election this year.
Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 3.
