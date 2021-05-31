WADDINGTON — With the nation and the north country, the village community gathered on the southern shore of the St. Lawrence River on Monday morning in ceremony and silent salute.
Ahead of a prayerful commemoration at the village’s Four Corners monument to local fallen soldiers, a Memorial Day parade was led by members of the New York National Guard, Champion-Hobkirk American Legion Post 420 and Sons of the American Legion. Emergency medical responders from Madrid and Waddington, Madrid American Legion members, Boy Scouts and drummers from Madrid-Waddington Central School completed the parade, which spanned about a quarter-mile from the river to the monument.
The event, with a chicken barbecue that followed, was organized by Post 420 Commander Michael McIntosh, who facilitated the ceremony with New York American Legion Vice Commander John McCullough.
After wreaths of red, white and blue were set in front of the monument by veterans, village officials and emergency medical responders, Mr. McCullough looked out at the 200 people gathered shoulder-to-shoulder at the intersection of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue.
The Ogdensburg native and retired active and reserve Army service member has belonged to the American Legion for more than 50 years, working at the state level and as a local member in Lisbon. Mr. McCullough reflected on a common sentiment: “Memorial Day isn’t just a day off.”
“You’ve probably heard it from me over the years, I’ve been known to say that,” he said from the podium. “Well that’s true.”
As he headed to pick up a barbecue meal, Mr. McCullough said he is heartened by the community support and gratitude after a particularly long pandemic year.
Most Memorial Day 2020 ceremonies in the north country were either reduced in size or canceled as a public health precaution, and Mr. McCullough said “seeing faces” in-person again meant a lot to him.
Closing his ceremony speech, Mr. McCullough encouraged folks to enjoy the day — its backyard barbecue traditions and family time.
“But I ask you this,” he said, “please don’t ever forget why you get this long weekend. This weekend is why we, the many, gather to honor our fallen heroes, the few, who so willingly defended our brothers and sisters and our shore.”
