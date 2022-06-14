Waddington hosting B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional

WADDINGTON — The village of Waddington and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S Nation Northeast Regional, a three-day event beginning June 22 on the St. Lawrence River.
The tournament will begin daily at 6 a.m. with around 240 anglers launching from the Whittaker Park Boat Launch in Waddington.
“This is the Northeast Regional event so it’s different from what we’ve had in the past few years,” said Brooke E. Rouse, director of tourism for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. “In the past we’ve had the Bassmaster Elite, which is one of the top professional tournaments. This is the same organizer, just a different level. It’s club teams competing from the Northeast, which also includes some Canadian teams.”
Competing in the tournament are 11 teams from across the Northeast, including a team from Ontario, Canada. The tournament will decide which team qualifies for the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship and a shot at the 2023 Academy Sports Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.
“There will not be a festival this year; it’s not a component of this type of event,” Mrs. Rouse said. “People are welcome to come watch the launch at 6 a.m. and the weigh-in at 2 p.m. On Thursday night, downtown, there will be music at the pavilion.”
On June 23, there will be live music starting at 5:30 p.m. from the band Fullbone. The band Kane will follow with a performance from 7 to 9 p.m. at Island View Park in Waddington.
Waddington will also be hosting its Main Street Cruise-In beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday evening. It features an array of community members’ classic cars.
Mrs. Rouse noted that local businesses may have specials, and Waddington Mason’s Food Truck will be on site Thursday evening.
“It brings a lot of people to the community,” Mrs. Rouse said. “The 240 anglers alone, plus their family and friends as well as the team that puts on the tournament. There will be a lot of people in Waddington and in the surrounding communities. It’s a great economic impact on businesses across the county.”
More information about the tournament can be found on the Facebook page, at http://wdt.me/BASS_Tournament.
