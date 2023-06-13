WADDINGTON — The village, with its state partners, will host a meeting of the New York Forward Local Planning Committee at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Waddington Old Town Hall, 38 Main St.
The LPC meeting will kick off the New York Forward planning process in the village of Waddington. The meeting is open to the public and will include an opportunity for public comment at the end of the session. Visit the Waddington NY Forward website at www.Waddington-NYForward.com for more information.
NY Forward is a central component of the state’s economic development efforts, working together with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, to accelerate and expand the revitalization of New York’s
downtowns. NY Forward serves smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts typically funded through DRI.
NY Forward communities are walkable, less dense areas that serve the immediate local community, and are more local in nature — focusing on the immediately surrounding residential or rural agricultural centric development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.