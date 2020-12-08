WADDINGTON — Following an investigation into a reported domestic incident Monday morning, state police arrested a Waddington man on weapons and menacing charges.
Vincent E. Perelli, 48, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree menacing.
Police allege Mr. Perelli menaced a victim with a firearm and fired the gun in close proximity to the victim.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $25,000 bail.
