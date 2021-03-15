Waddington man charged with assault after domestic dispute
- WADDINGTON — A Waddington man is facing assault and weapons charges in connection with a domestic dispute last month. Joshua J. Kerr, 31, of Waddington, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment. According to state police news, troopers were investigating a reported domestic dispute that occurred on March 13. State police say Mr. Kerr had struck an unnamed female victim in the head with her own cell phone, breaking her nose and causing contusions on both her eyes and the left side of her chin. He also bit her hand and tried to prevent her from leaving a room in the residence where the incident took place. The victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Police did not release more information about her status. Mr. Kerr was virtually arraigned at the Waddington Town Court, released and ordered to return to court at a later date.
