WADDINGTON — A Waddington man is in the hospital after crashing his car off an embankment along Route 37 over the weekend.
According to state police, troopers received a report of a disorderly individual and a subsequent car crash at about 11 p.m. Saturday. After investigating, troopers discovered Vincent E. Perelli, 48, of Waddington, had acted in a way to disturb others at the Riverview Motel, then fled the scene in his 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Police say as he drove east, away from the motel, Mr. Perelli failed to turn at a curve, and drove off the shoulder of the road. His vehicle became airborne, then rolled a number of times upon hitting the ground before coming to rest on its passenger side near McGinnis Road.
Mr. Perelli’s pelvis was broken, and he suffered other internal injuries.
Mr. Perelli was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, but was later airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for further treatment.
State police say they are still investigating the incident.
