WADDINGTON — A former reporter for The Journal has turned his love of professional wrestling and journalism into a blog called “Headlocks and Headlines.”
Benny Fairchild, Waddington, began the blog as a way to scratch the itch of writing, something he has missed since he left The Journal and Courier-Observer where he worked as a reporter. He is currently the marketing and communications coordinator for United Helpers.
“I used to write for a living, and while I still do get to write sometimes, I kind of miss it,” he said. “A dream of mine has been to someday write a book, but with everything on my plate these days, I don’t think I’ll be writing a book anytime soon, so a blog will have to do.”
The idea for the blog came pretty easily to Fairchild. He decided he would combine two things he enjoys, professional wrestling and current events.
“When I decided I wanted to start writing more, it didn’t take me long to come up with an idea for my blog,” he said. “I’ve always loved wrestling and current events are something else I enjoy reading, writing, and talking about.”
In his first blog entry, Fairchild wrote about how he grew to love professional wrestling through a unique relationship with his great grandmother. He is now happy to be sharing that love of wrestling with his daughter, Ali, who is 8-years-old. The pair are planning to attend their first professional wrestling show together later this summer.
He second is about competitive eating.
If you are interested in checking out “Headlocks and Headlines” log onto www.headlocksandheadlines.blogspot.com. Visitors to the blog may also subscribe to receive notifications when a new entry is published.
Fairchild, who also volunteers for Make-A-Wish Foundation with his wife, Jamie, also coaches youth sports and serves on the Waddington Village Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.