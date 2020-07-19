WADDINGTON — The mayor of Waddington is concerned that Saturday’s “Back the Blue” parade may put the village at risk for a spike in COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a parade down Linden Street in the village, organized to show support for law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics. The event included over 30 organizations from around the north country, including sheriff’s offices, police departments, border patrol, ambulance services and a number of Republican politicians.
Gregory P. Storie, a candidate for St. Lawrence County court judge, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, were all in attendance and spoke to the assembled crowd in Whitaker Park.
Mayor Mike Zagrobelny said in a Saturday Facebook post folloiwng the event that the village government was not consulted about the parade and that members of Ms. Stefanik’s campaign team repeatedly refused to leave places they were not permitted to use when asked.
“Members of Elise Stefanik’s campaign team set up a distribution table at the Civic Center without a permit to use the facility,” the post stated. “When asked to leave or relocate, they refused.”
According to Mr. Zagrobelny, to use the Civic Center, applicants must obtain a permit and sign a use contract with the village clerk, which Ms. Stefanik’s campaign did not do.
The mayor also said in his post that members of Ms. Stefanik’s campaign team set up speakers in Whitaker Park without a permit.
“They also refused to leave or relocate when asked by me and a NYPA official,” the mayor’s post stated.
According to Mayor Zagrobelny, to use Whitaker Park for an event, applicants must obtain a permit from the New York Power Authority, which was not done for the parade.
“Additionally, NYPA prohibits motorized vehicles from their property without permission,” Mayor Zagrobelny said in a text conversation on Sunday. “A truck and trailer were driven into the property. They were advised by the NYPA rep. that they could move into the parking lot.”
The mayor said in his post that he was assured by the organizers of the event that social distancing would be respected and all attendees would remain in their cars during the parade. The Times reporter who was present for the speeches in Whitaker Park said that a crowd did form around the stage, and many people were not wearing masks throughout the speeches.
Morgan H. Wilson, campaign manager Ms. Stefanik’s re-election campaign, categorically denied Mr. Zagrobelny’s claims in an emailed response and accused the mayor of being a “top ally” of Ms. Stefanik’s Democratic competitor for the NY-21 House seat, Tedra Cobb.
“This is a representative of Taxin’ Tedra’s campaign and it is shameful,” Mr. Wilson said in an email. “Back the Blue outdoor rallies and parades are safely occurring all over New York State. It is sickening that a Far-Left Tedra Cobb campaign supporter wants to attack law enforcement and young people from his own county.”
Mr. Wilson said that the congresswoman was simply invited to speak, and did not have a hand in organizing the event. He denied the claim that campaign staffers refused to leave the civic center, and also denied that the speakers or the vehicle used at Whitaker Park were from the Stefanik campaign.
“Congresswoman Stefanik led by wearing a mask that showed her support for law enforcement throughout the event,” he said. “She only took off the mask to speak and to be in the car parade when she was significantly socially distanced.”
Mr. Zagrobelny said he hopes that nobody who participated in the parade will test positive for COVID-19 as a result of the event, and he is asking the county’s health department to inform village residents if any positive cases can be linked back to the parade.
The mayor said that many people have assumed he is anti-police or anti-first responder because of his response to the parade.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Mayor Zagrobelny said via text. “I have friends and family members involved in both and I respect their work and sacrifice for the greater good. As Mayor I am tasked with administrating the village in an orderly way without bias. That was my intent and goal on Saturday.”
