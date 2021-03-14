WADDINGTON — The town and village historian is looking forward to reopening the village’s museum.
Katherine Putney retired from St. Lawrence University after 20 years as the college’s catering manager.
“I was born and raised in the village of Waddington,” Mrs. Putney said. “My family and I have put in countless hours of volunteerism for the community of Waddington. I learned from my parents to give back and this is my way of giving back. I enjoy history and there’s a ton of history in the town and village of Waddington.”
Mrs. Putney was hired by the village and town board in January after her son, Zachary Duprey, stepped down in November 2019.
“Years ago when I talked my son into being the historian I told him when I retired I would take over the job,” Mrs. Putney said. “When the position opened I kept my promise and I pursued it.”
As acting historian, Mrs. Putney’s main goal is to reopen Waddington’s Moore Museum on Main Street that closed nearly 11 years ago.
“I’m really looking forward to having an established museum that can be open and to be able to share all the history with the community,” Mrs. Putney said. “I really want to share the interest of history that I have with others.”
Last year, the community formed a seven-person board that’s working toward reopening Waddington’s museum. The board decided the historian will also serve as the museum director, leaving Mrs. Putney with both positions.
“We established the board about a year and a half ago and once we started to get going on things, COVID hit and everything kind of came to a standstill,” Mrs. Putney said. “We’ve held meetings over Zoom but we can’t get together to go through everything that’s in the museum.”
Mrs. Putney noted that since she came into the position she has been going into the museum to see what items are there. The next steps will be to catalog those items.
“It’s going to be a long process but we have some good board members and good community support,” Mrs. Putney said. “We hope to get going and establish a museum in the village of Waddington again.”
The museum does not yet have a date for reopening but Mrs. Putney encourages anyone who wants to join the museum board or be a member of the museum to contact her at 315-854-0071.
