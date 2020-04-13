WADDINGTON — Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond, who is running for the 116th Assembly District seat, announced Friday that he will be temporarily suspending his campaign as he has been called in to active duty with the New York Army National Guard.
Similarly, his opponent, incumbent Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, an engineer in the US Army Reserve for eight years, has been temporarily called to active duty to perform in his role as a Captain in a Forward Engineer Support Team in the fight against COVID-19.
Effective today, I'm joining @USACEHQ in supporting the fight against #COVID19 stay safe everyone. #KILLtheVirus pic.twitter.com/H6IwiCMLOi— Mark Walczyk (@MarkWalczyk) April 13, 2020
In an announcement of his temporary suspension, Mr. Hammond, a Democrat and First Lieutenant in the 2nd/108th Infantry Battalion of the New York Army National Guard, located in Utica, said his unit has been activated through May 10 at this time as a part of the response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and that he volunteered to be a part of this activation.
“It is my duty as a member of the National Guard to serve my state and nation in times like this,” he said in a prepared statement. “This is the single most important issue facing our nation and world, and should take precedence over all else.”
Mr. Walczyk said in a statement posted to his Facebook page that he will be working “closely with the Army Corps of Engineers to address some of the evolving needs of our nation as we battle the coronavirus.”
“I will return to the New York State Assembly after the conclusion of my Army Reserve mission, in support of the response to this pandemic,” the post stated. “Until then, my hardworking staff will provide regular updates to the citizens of the 116th Assembly District.”
In his third year of supervising Waddington, Mr. Hammond said he will continue to fulfill his duties remotely as Waddington Town Supervisor and as a teacher at Lisbon Central School, but will cease campaign work during his activation.
Mr. Hammond said members of his campaign team will continue to use the Alex Hammond for Assembly Facebook page to post news related to the virus while he is away. He has also prerecorded episodes of the fireside chat series, which will continue to be posted on their regular schedule. He will still be able to be reached through his staff on the page.
“Please understand that we will try our best to respond to you as quickly as possible,” he said. “Thank you for your understanding, stay safe, and I hope to see you all again once we are on the other side of this.”
Mr. Walczyk wrote, “Luckily, I have been very fortunate in recruiting some of Northern New York’s most dedicated and effective public servants to my staff. I’m confident that this team will be able to carry on in my stead and I will be calling to check in when possible. The residents of NNY should expect the same great service they always get from my office. If you have a question or an issue with New York State we can help with, reach out to either the Watertown or Canton office anytime.”
