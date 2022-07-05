WADDINGTON — Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond will be taking a leave of absence, effective July 10, due to being called to active service by the Army National Guard.
Mr. Hammond has been a member of the New York National Guard since 2014 and is now an officer.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Mr. Hammond announced that he has been called to active service and will be deployed overseas.
Travis McKnight, Waddington’s deputy supervisor, will be fulfilling Mr. Hammond’s supervisor duties in his absence.
“I am honored to be called to active service once again in order to fulfill the first oath of office that I ever took,” Mr. Hammond said. “I am, however, saddened to be leaving the citizens of Waddington temporarily. I am confident that my Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight will do an excellent job in my absence. Travis is a veteran of the town board and a great friend. I trust his knowledge and leadership will continue to propel Waddington forward.”
Mr. Hammond has requested to not be compensated for his position as town supervisor while he is on leave.
Mr. McKnight will be taking over the position starting July 11 for the regular monthly meeting of the town board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.