WADDINGTON — The town will be swearing in three board members on Monday.
Thomas A. Hunter and Kelley L. Tiernan were elected to the Town Council, and Alex V. Hammond was reelected town supervisor in November.
“I’m happy with the outcome of the election,” Mr. Hammond said. “I was happy that people were running. There’s a lot of times in Waddington, and small municipalities in general, where either you’re pulling teeth to get people interested in running for local office or people sit in positions for 30 to 40 years. It was great to see a little competition and it got people out to vote and created excitement within the community.”
Mr. Hammond, who has now held the town supervisor position since 2017, ran against Kevin Liddell and won by roughly 100 votes.
“I want to keep moving forward with what I was doing,” Mr. Hammond said. “Being reelected kind of shows people are happy with what is happening in Waddington, so I want to keep moving forward with those things. I think that the current town board is in agreement with that. We want to keep doing projects like the municipal marina and also just thinking outside the box on things like alternative sources of revenue to offset tax dollars.”
Mr. Hammond noted Ms. Tiernan has an excellent background and skills in finance that he believes will benefit the community.
“Kelley is a top-notch accountant,” Mr. Hammond said. “She knows her stuff when it comes to finance and she has a really good grasp on what role she’s going to be playing.”
A Clarkson University graduate with more than 25 years of experience in financial management positions, in municipal governance and funding accounting, Ms. Tiernan believes her skill set will be very beneficial to the community when discussing funding and budgets.
“With my experience in finance I’m hoping I can help make things economical and will be beneficial when making business decisions and those types of things,” Ms. Tiernan said. “I have a vested interest in the future of the community. I want to sustain what we have now but also make it attractive for my kids and their generation to want to come back and live.”
She is also interested in bringing more recreational opportunities to Waddington.
“I spent some time on the Recreation Committee while my kids were young and I’m going to be appointed back on the committee,” Ms. Tiernan said. “I have a lot of interest in the recreational opportunities in the community for both kids and adults.”
Mr. Hammond is also confident Mr. Hunter will use his civil engineering skill set to benefit the community. Also a Clarkson graduate, Mr. Hunter works for Atlantic Testing Laboratories.
“With projects and whatnot that have to do with an engineering background he can really bring a great perspective,” Mr. Hammond said.
Mr. Hunter has also been a member of the Waddington Zoning Board of Appeals. He decided to run for the town board as a way to give back to his community.
“I’m joining an experienced team,” Mr. Hunter said. “I consider myself an open person, a good listener, and eager to get things done. I’m hoping to keep Waddington prosperous and keep doing what’s best for the community.”
He expressed his gratitude for those who voted for him.
“During my campaign I had the opportunity to meet a lot of good people,” he said. “I was able to listen to their concerns and their ideas. I want to thank everyone who supported me during the campaign and election period. It was very thoughtful and I truly appreciate it.”
“At the end of the day, we’re all part of this community and we call Waddington home,” Mr. Hammond said. “We’re working for the people.”
