WADDINGTON — Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond has announced he will be running for re-election this fall.
Mr. Hammond, who announced his intent to run again in a news release Sunday night, was first elected to the town supervisor position in 2017 at the age of 21. He became the youngest town supervisor in New York state. He will be seeking the Democratic and Independent Party lines on the ballot this fall.
In addition to serving as town supervisor, Mr. Hammond is a member of the United Way of Northern New York Board of Directors, appointee of the SUNY Potsdam College Council, a member of the Friends of the Waddington Hepburn Library, a member of the Clark House Preservation Inc. Board of Directors and a member of the American Legion Post 420.
Mr. Hammond, a graduate of Valley Forge Military College and Cornell University, is also a captain in the New York Army National Guard and is currently serving as the commander of the unit tasked to assist at the SUNY Potsdam COVID-19 state-run vaccination site.
Last year, Mr. Hammond ran an unsuccessful campaign seeking to hold the 116th District Assembly seat. Incumbent Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, defeated Mr. Hammond with about 61% of the votes.
