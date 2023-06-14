WADDINGTON — Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond will resign June 30.
Mr. Hammond, a New York Army National Guard captain, is accepting an assignment with the Guard as the state casualty affairs coordinator stationed at the Joint Force Headquarters in Latham, Albany County.
Mr. Hammond was elected town supervisor in November 2017. He was 21 and a senior in college when he took office.
“The past six years as town supervisor have been the honor of my life. I am so grateful to my community for choosing me to represent them. Although I have performed my duties as supervisor in the past while being called to serve in the National Guard, this assignment calls for more detail and attention,” Mr. Hammond said in a prepared statement. “The families of deceased service members are owed my full and undivided attention and support. The taxpayers of Waddington deserve a town supervisor who can give them the same kind of attention and support.”
The town board will vote to decide who will fill the vacant position of town supervisor until an election can be held next fall.
“I am confident that my deputy supervisor Travis McKnight will be a great leader for the community. I strongly support him to be appointed to fill the role of town supervisor of Waddington,” Mr. Hammond said in a news release.
Mr. Hammond said he still plans to restore his historic home on Main Street, play music in local bands and stay heavily involved in the community.
“I love Waddington!” Mr. Hammond said. “There really is no place like it, and I cannot wait to see what the future brings to our beautiful town.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.