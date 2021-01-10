WADDINGTON — Former Democratic candidate for New York’s 116th Assembly seat and current Waddington Town Supervisor Alex V. Hammond will be deploying to New York City to help in the fight against COVID-19.
According to a release issued Sunday, Mr. Hammond was promoted to the rank of captain in the New York Army National Guard when he was re-activated. He will be stationed at the Javits Center in Manhattan, which was converted into a field hospital last spring, and will assist there with vaccine distribution.
Mr. Hammond was first activated to assist in the pandemic over the spring, and served for three months, working as a personnel officer in Utica.
He said he will continue to serve as Waddington town supervisor remotely.
“I urge everyone to follow the state COVID guidelines and ensure we do our part to stop the spread,” Mr. Hammond said. “We will make it through these turbulent times by working together to solve our problems. Do what’s right and show you care for one another by policing yourselves and your families. Wear your masks, remain socially distant and stay optimistic.”
