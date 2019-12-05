WADDINGTON — The village of Waddington will host its annual Christmas kick-off Friday with festivities continuing through the weekend.
“It’s a great time for families to come together to enjoy a small-town Christmas,” said Mark Scott, owner of Waddington’s Artworks Creperie at 2 Main St.
Christmas in Waddington has evolved over the last 15 years, Mr. Scott said, and is now billed as a Waddington Village Christmas and incorporates a packed schedule of events organized by Waddington businesses.
The kick-off will involve the traditional lighting of the downtown tree at 6 p.m. Friday at the Island View Park Pavilion, with a new exhibit, “It’s All About Color,” open from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lake St. Lawrence Arts Gallery at 10 Main St.
Main Street shops will offer extended holiday hours and special classes throughout the day Saturday. The Marketplace at Clark House will hold a seasonal wellness class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hepburn Library will host a Christmas Tea from 1 to 3 p.m., and Main Street Perc will host a cookie-decorating class from 4 to 6 p.m. A full list of events can be found on the Artworks Creperie Facebook page.
Closing Saturday’s events is an ugly sweater holiday dance from 9 to 11 p.m. at the Old Town Hall.
A breakfast with Santa rounds out the weekend from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Artworks Creperie.
Additional Main Street events are scheduled for next weekend.
