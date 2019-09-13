NORFOLK — A Waddington woman is accused by state police of causing a two-car crash Sunday when she allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign.
Troopers said at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, on County Route 49, Donna L. Tiernan, 63, Waddington, was operating a 2011 Kia Forte when she failed to stop at the stop sign when turning onto County Route 38, causing a collision with a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Robert E. Regan, 48, Potsdam, who was traveling west on County Route 38.
Mr. Regan was transported by Norfolk Volunteer Rescue Squad to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for an evaluation. He was later released from the hospital with no injuries.
Ms. Tiernan was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. She and passenger, Gabriella E. Wright, 10, also of Waddington, were not injured.
