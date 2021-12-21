Every month the Norwood Norfolk Key Club awards one member with a Key Clubber of the Month certificate and $10 gift card. The award goes to the member who goes above and beyond to attend meetings and help out with functions. For the month of October this was awarded to Jaden Waite. Jaden is a proud member of the newspaper committee, participated in the key club “Pink Out,” participated in a highway clean up with her own club and with the sponsoring Kiwanis club. Jaden has been in Key Club for two years. She is a 10th grade honors student who is always there to lend a helping hand. She is a helpful and dedicated member of Key Club. Submitted photo
