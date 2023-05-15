ALBANY — As New York’s counties prepare to absorb the loss of millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding that is set to be taken by the state government, a group of Republican legislators have introduced a measure to give the money back to the counties.
In the enacted budget for fiscal year 2024, the state authorized a plan to take the entirety of New York’s enhanced federal medical assistance program funding, which is a federal benefit paid to the state and historically handed out to counties to help cover the costs of running Medicaid.
Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, announced Monday that he had co-sponsored a bill with 17 other upstate Republican senators that would mandate the eFMAP money be shared between the counties and New York City.
In New York, each county and the city of New York operates its own Medicare and Medicaid programs from a local office, managing the program locally and carrying many of the costs at the local taxpayer level. The state maintains its own Medicaid offices as well, but most of the administration is done at the county level.
The state received $625 million in eFMAP funding in 2024, which the counties expected would come to them when drawing up their annual spending plans last year. Under the budget, the state could absorb up to $1 billion in eFMAP money.
Jefferson County’s 2024 budget, which went into effect on Jan 1, set aside $18 million for Medicaid alone, with $2.5 million anticipated in eFMAP funding. Lewis County has a $5 million Medicaid budget and was expecting $700,000 in eFMAP money. St. Lawrence County has a $20.4 million annual Medicaid budget, and expected $3.08 million in eFMAP money for 2024.
Sen Walczyk said a review of initial budget documents shows that some counties in New York would lose up to $20 million, and most of the counties in his 49th Senate District will lose more than $1.5 million.
As the counties and the state operate on separate fiscal years, it appears likely that a state intercept in this budget year would impact the counties before they get a chance to adjust their spending plans, putting the counties on the hook for millions in unanticipated expenses.
“Property taxpayers are rightly outraged by (Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s) plan to shift more Medicaid burden onto them,” Sen. Walczyk said. “Likewise, the seven counties of the 49th Senate District all know how massive this theft of programmed federal money is. What they’re doing is wrong and we should immediately take up this legislative fix to reverse the damage.”
The county legislature chairs in Mr. Walczyk’s district agreed, each one providing a statement supporting the bill to undo the interception in the release announcing the bill.
“St. Lawrence County simply cannot afford to lose the estimated over $3 million dollars that the governor has proposed to take through the eFMAP intercept,” said St. Lawrence County Legislative Chair David W. Forsythe. “Senator Walczyk, St. Lawrence County and other county leaders are telling the Executive what she needs to hear. That money is not the Governor’s money to do what she pleases, it’s money meant for the counties to help relieve the burden taxpayers face.”
Language in the state budget this year instituted a 50% interception for this fiscal year, and a 75% interception next year, although the details of what amount will actually be taken won’t be clear until the state’s financial plan for 2024 is made available in the coming weeks.
