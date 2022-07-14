WATERTOWN — Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk has added his name to a new piece of legislation in Albany that would reverse some of the state’s most recent prison reforms.
On Wednesday, Mr. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who represents the 116th Assembly District that covers northern Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, announced he’s added his name to a bill in the Assembly that would reverse the changes made by the Humane Alternatives for Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT.
The HALT Act went into effect in April, and met swift opposition from state Republicans and many corrections officers working in state prisons. HALT capped the amount of time an inmate at a state prison or county jail can spend in segregated confinement to 10 consecutive days at most, and 20 at most in two months. The state corrections officers’ union sued the state in federal court last year, but the challenge was dismissed in late June.
Republican state officials and corrections union representatives have said HALT “removes consequences” and has made prisons a more violent place for staff and inmates, because inmates no longer have a serious fear of punishment. Proponents of the law have said it prioritizes treatment, programs and mental health care for inmates that can actually correct criminal behavior, rather than just punishing it. They have also pointed out that a majority of people put in solitary confinement in New York are Black, raising questions over the fairness of its use.
But in recent months, violent incidents in state prisons have increased, and correctional officers have been injured on duty more frequently. This comes even as state prisons see some of their lowest population numbers since the facilities were built. State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision data shows inmate-on-inmate violence has risen 41% since April, when HALT was enacted, and attacks on staff are up over 31%.
In a statement announcing his support for the legislation to end HALT, Mr. Walczyk said there’s a clear connection between the new legislation and the spike in prison violence, and it’s having a real effect on the communities that host these prisons.
“What I’d like downstate politicians and special interests to remember is that these numbers reflect real people — men and women in communities all across our great state,” he said.
The 116th Assembly District hosts one prison, in Cape Vincent, but also hosts the recently closed prisons in Ogdensburg and Watertown, facilities whose staff remain in the region as they work at other nearby facilities. Gouverneur, while not in Mr. Walczyk’s district, hosts a minimum-security facility with staff who reside all across Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
“This policy, HALT, endangers their lives and puts them unnecessarily at risk in a job that’s already very tough to do,” he said.
Mr. Walczyk has come out against HALT before. He voted against the bill when it came before the Assembly, and he called for an end to HALT in a news conference in Watertown alongside Susan M. Duffy, who was running for the Republican nomination to Assembly for the seat Mr. Walczyk is vacating. Ms. Duffy lost the primary but has gone on to continue her campaign as the Conservative Party nominee, and Mr. Walczyk has gone on to support her Republican opponent for the seat, Scott A. Gray.
Mr. Walczyk is the only Assembly member to cosponsor the bill to reverse HALT introduced by Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon. It has been referred to the Assembly Corrections Committee, of which Mr. Walczyk is a member.
Legislation in opposition to Assembly Democrats’ positions is unlikely to move forward without at least some Democratic support, and as of now only Mr. Simpson and Mr. Walczyk have signed onto the measure. Assembly Democrats remain largely supportive of HALT at this time as well.
