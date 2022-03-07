WATERTOWN — Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk wants to push harder for his constituents in Albany, and he said a seat in the state Senate can help him do just that.
In mid-February, Mr. Walczyk, R-Watertown announced his plan to run for state Senate in the 50th District, which covers Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin and most of Hermiker Counties. His announcement came just a few hours after state Senator Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, the incumbent with a residence in the newly-drawn district, would not seek re-election.
In an interview Monday, Mr. Walczyk said he only started considering state Senate once she announced she would not run.
“Things moved pretty fast,” he said. “I don’t know that I had much more of a heads up about her retirement, but many were wondering, and I was frequently asked what was going to happen.”
Mr. Walczyk had previously worked in Sen. Ritchie’s office, before he became a Watertown City Council member, and then an Assemblyman.
Mr. Walczyk said the state Senate, by nature of it being a smaller group of legislators, will afford him more of a voice to advocate for the needs of his constituents than he has in the Assembly.
“In the Assembly, there’s 150 chairs in the room, it’s a large body,” he said. “I’ve been a strong voice and serious fighter against New York City political control and against power-hungry governors, but in the Senate that voice is amplified.”
Mr. Walczyk said he would be able to sit on more committees, and achieve leadership positions far easier in the 63-seat Senate than he could in the Assembly.
He also said Republicans are more likely to achieve a majority, or at least the numbers to retain some control in the state Senate, where they have a 12-seat deficit, versus the Assembly where there are currently 63 more Democrats than Republicans.
If elected, Mr. Walczyk said he would focus on shoring up checks and balances between the three branches of state government, and push back against the single-party rule he says Democrats have instituted in Albany.
“Equalizing the checks and balances between the three co-equal branches of government,” he said. “The way our founders laid it out was genius. If we had more political courage in Albany, there would be a lot more checks and balances and you wouldn’t see these governors with mandates and edicts coming down from on high.”
He also said he wants to tackle law and order issues like the state’s now two-year-old bail reform plan, making up the education gap left after two years of pandemic teaching, tackling inflation with state policies, and building out the north country’s broadband and cell service.
“Broadband was already a huge issue for me in my Assembly district, and that will continue across the 50th Senate District, but it’s also cell service,” he said.
Mr. Walczyk said there are many gaps in cell service in Herkimer, Franklin and the southern portions of St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties, places his Assembly district does not cover.
He said there seems to be more appetite in Albany to reconsider the state bail reform policies, with the election of former police officer Eric Adams as New York City Mayor.
Mr. Walczyk said that is a positive step, and ties in with another major issue. Across the 50th Senate District, the state has closed, or announced a plan to close a number of prisons in recent years, including in Watertown and Ogdensburg. The district retains active prisons as well, including the Cape Vincent and Franklin Correctional Facilities.
Mr. Walczyk said, as prosecutions begin to ramp up again and Democrats appear to have quieted on their support of the bail reform plan, he predicts the state’s prison population will only grow, and said state officials seem to have recognized that. Governor Kathleen C. Hochul did not call for more prison closures in this year’s budget.
“We’re going to need prisons in our future, and I think even the governor is recognizing that,” he said.
Mr. Walczyk said he is pleased with the way the 50th Senate District was grouped together, including counties that have similar issues and constituencies. He said St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis Counties have always been tied together, and Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties have had close ties as well.
“When you look at most of the county of Herkimer that is lumped in the 50th District, they have very common issues with the rest of the district,” he said.
Mr. Walczyk said the big change for him will be representing the Adirondack Park towns, which he said he has visited many times but needs to get to know better.
“I’ve recreated in the Adirondacks, camped, fished and hiked in a lot of the communities I’m running to represent,” he said. “I look forward to learning the issues in those communities.”
At the beginning of the race, when Mr. Walczyk announced his campaign, he had a challenger for the Republican primary, Matthew A. Doheny.
Mr. Doheny announced his campaign at about the same time Sen. Ritchie announced her retirement, and the outgoing Senator quickly endorsed Mr. Doheny. Mr. Walzyk was endorsed by U.S. Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who took shots at Mr. Doheny, a former competitor of hers for Congress, in her endorsement.
It all led to Mr. Doheny dropping out of the race within days. In an interview with the Times, he said the attention of a national figure on this local race, and the “vitriolic comments” leveled at him by Rep. Stefanik, made it impractical to remain in the race.
On Monday, Mr. Walczyk didn’t comment on Mr. Doheny’s reasons for dropping out.
“I don’t want to say why he decided not to run,” he said. “But I’m really proud of the support I’ve received, from the two counties that I’ve represented in the Assembly and in the rest of the five counties who’ve shown a lot of faith.”
Mr. Walczyk is running as the Republican for the state’s 50th Senate District. Daniel J. Girard, a former St. Lawrence County legislator and current Salmon River Central School District teacher, is running as a Democrat. If no primary challengers emerge, the two men will face each other in the general election on Nov. 8.
