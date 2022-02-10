CANTON –– As the pandemic continues to challenge group gatherings, the St. Lawrence County Walk with a Doc program is switching from organized walks to encouraging people to head out with their friends or family on one of the three Great 8 Trail Challenges launched by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in May 2021.
“The goal of Walk with a Doc is to remind people how important it is to stay physically active in order to improve health and well-being” said Patti Hogle, St. Lawrence County Public Health specialist. “We’re excited to be able to work with the Chamber to encourage people to explore the county, from trails within communities to those in new locations.”
“Walk with a Doc provides me with an opportunity to get to know my patients & community in a more casual setting, while also being able to participate in what we recommend daily to patients — getting active and improving our health,” local provider Brittany L. Terpstra, PA, said in a press release.
The Great 8 Trail Challenge includes three options, the Waterfall Crawl, Riverside Run and Nature Nuts Challenge, each with eight trails to experience.
“The challenges were created to introduce people to some favorite trails and some lesser known trails” said Brooke Rouse, director of tourism for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. “You can read about them on the www.STLCtrails.com website, understand the distance, terrain and what you will see there before you head out, which makes it easy to plan and enjoy the experience.”
The website is mobile friendly, with interactive mapping and integration with Google maps for easy directions to the trailheads.
“In order to earn your Challenge patch or sticker, you can create an account on the website and check off your trails as you go” Rouse said.
St. Lawrence County Walk with a Doc is a project of the Bridge to Wellness Coalition whose mission is to collaborate with community partners for the development and promotion of resources and opportunities that positively influence whole person health. Bridge to Wellness encourages Great 8 Challenge enthusiasts to follow current COVID-19 safety guidelines while enjoying the trails.
For more information please call Hogle at 315-386-2325, or Rouse at the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce 315-386-4000,or go to walkwithadoc.org/our-locations/stlawco/. And be sure to check out the event on St. Lawrence County Public Health’s Facebook page @SLCPublicHealth
