Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and its partners at St. Lawrence County Public Health hosted a Walk with a Doc on Aug.10, at the Abbie Piquet Trail on the Fort de la Presentacion grounds in Ogdensburg. Dr. Dhruv Modi and Dr. Pakkam Rajasekaran, both psychiatrists at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, lead the walk with a brief talk about mental health stigma and how participants can all do their part to eliminate it. The conversation continued as participants and providers walked the trail. Walkers were encouraged to sign an anti-stigma pledge as well. Drs. Modi and Rajasekaran were joined by other north country medical providers and students, members of the Fort de la Presentacion Board of Directors, members of the community, and their family and friends.For more information about upcoming Walk with a Doc events, visit https://walkwithadoc.org/our-locations/stlawco/. Claxton-Hepburn photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.