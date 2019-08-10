OGDENSBURG — In collaboration with Fort La Presentation, Tim Cryderman and Dallas Robinson will lead an outside walking tour of Lighthouse Point at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Those attending can park on site.
The free event is in partnership with the St. Lawrence County Historical Association. No advance registration required. For more information, contact Mr. Cryderman at 315-528-2817.
