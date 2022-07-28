HOPKINTON — A section of River Street is washing out and falling into the St. Regis River.
Residents and the town highway superintendent say the town board isn’t acting with enough urgency. The Hopkinton town supervisor says it’s not a simple fix, but elected officials are working as fast as they can.
The roadway washed out after a heavy rainstorm on June 23. There are four houses there, one of which belongs to Jolene M. Nichols. The eroded roadway is her family’s only way in and out of their residence.
“On a daily basis, we try not to go up that road as much as possible. That’s our only in and out. If I do go up it and it’s raining, my children are so nervous,” Ms. Nichols said.
She also fears the road could present a fatal hazard from the weight of a car traveling too close to it.
“We don’t wear our seatbelts when we go by that area, in case it does go so we have some kind of chance,” she said. “They’re (town officials) putting our lives in danger every day. We can’t not go up the road.”
She says the damaged road affects their ability to get essential services like propane delivery. They use propane as their main heating fuel in the cold months. And she’s afraid that emergency services may not be able to reach their house.
“I have a disabled older son. I have a disabled younger son. My boyfriend has 28 stents in his heart. He’s had open heart surgery,” she said.
She feels the town has ignored their pleas for help.
“They still haven’t come up with a solution,” Ms. Nichols said. “A couple of (town board members) just want to argue and fight.”
Another town official, Highway Superintendent Henry J. “Jim” Boardway, says he thinks the town is “dragging their feet” and failed to act until local news outlets started reporting on the issue. He says fixing the washout is a temporary fix. He says the road needs to be closed and a new alternate road opened that circumvents the problem spot.
“There seems to be a lot of dragging feet, I guess I’d say,” Mr. Boardway said. “We don’t seem to be able to come up with any agreement to get things going … We’ve been dealing with this for over a month and we still haven’t put a shovel in the ground. It’s not acceptable.”
Town Supervisor Susan M. Wood said the town is not ignoring the River Street hazard. She says the board had reached out to contractors to see about fixing the road, but they wouldn’t act until National Grid removed overhead power lines.
“It took a little bit for National Grid to get back to us. We’ve also had three contractors out there to look at it to give us a price,” Ms. Wood said. “We had a special board meeting last week. Everything was explained to the public as to what we were doing.” She added that the meeting was scheduled as soon as town officials had new information to share.
In order for National Grid to disconnect the power and give contractors safe access, the utility company needs approval from individual ratepayers. The property nearest to the washout is rented as a camp and the tenant, whose name is on the bill, often isn’t around.
She says the town consulted with a tree removal company because part of the problem comes from trees pulling the roadway toward the river during heavy rainfall.
“They’re pulling the bank down, when it rains with the extra rain,” according to Ms. Wood. “We can’t have the tree company in until the power lines are removed.”
The town supervisor says she feels Mr. Boardway and Ms. Nichols’s claims are unfair.
“While I realize it’s frustrating for the residents, it’s kind of unfair for them to say the town board is dragging their feet,” Ms. Wood said.
She says they’re planning a special meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 in the town hall at 7 Church St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.