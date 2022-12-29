CANTON — Deputy Town Supervisor Robert J. Washo submitted a resignation letter to Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith on Tuesday. At an end-of-year town council meeting Thursday, Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley read the letter and the town board voted to recognize the resignation.
“Canton is my home, and I am honored to have served the taxpayers for the past seven years,” Mr. Washo wrote in his letter. “My priority is to focus on my family and my farm operation and, for now, leave the public service to others.”
Mr. Washo thanked Ms. Ashley and board member James T. Smith for their mentoring and “fruitful collaboration.”
“Canton won’t find two more dedicated public servants,” he wrote. “We are fortunate to have them at the helm.”
Public service is a thankless job, Mr. Washo said, noting that elected officials, appointed star and volunteer citizen board and committee members deserve to be recognized.
“The work of governance is a complicated feat, and it is my continued hope that this essential work will continue to be met head-on with active participation by an informed and diverse citizenry,” Mr. Washo wrote.
The job, he said, had changed his life.
Mr. Washo said that he is not going anywhere, that his farm is deeply invested in the community and continues to search for new ways to have a positive impact.
He closed his letter with a lyric from Robert Hunter, lyricist for the Grateful Dead: “Once in a while, you get shown the light, In the strangest of places if you look at it right.”
Ms. Ashley said any resident could reach out to the board if they are interested in filling the position.
“We as a board need to talk about how we want to proceed because we do have some options,” Ms. Ashley said.
The board could make an appointment to fill the remainder of Mr. Washo’s term, which will be up for election in November or leave the position open.
“I hope that if someone is interested in it, it would be someone who would be willing to continue,” Mr. Smith said.
People need to know that governing Canton is a demanding job, Ms. Ashley said.
“It is a committee-based structure, and it is a lot. It is not a once-a-month meeting that you come to,” Ms. Ashley said.
The board will discuss filling the position at its first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the courtroom at the municipal building, 60 Main St.
