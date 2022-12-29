TUPPER LAKE — A sprinkler line break in the Donald E. Smith Apartments on Wawbeek Avenue in Tupper Lake Monday afternoon flooded several of the apartments in the complex, displaced 48 residents, many of them elderly, and triggered a large community response to help.

The break happened around noon Monday. Building Manager Debbie Reil said the water was shut off shortly afterward, and all residents were out within two hours.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.