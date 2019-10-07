DEGRASSE — Adirondack Naturalist Peter O’Shea and the St. Lawrence Land Trust will lead a family-friendly tour of waterfalls on Tooley Pond Road on Oct. 13.
Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the Adirondack Park sign on the western end of Tooley Pond Road, about 1.5 miles from Degrasse. The tour should take about three hours and includes exploring four waterfalls.
The tour is a mix of drives along paved and gravel roads and short, easy walks to the waterfalls. The trails can be steep in places and short stretches of some trails may be challenging for the mobility impaired. Families are welcome, but strollers will be difficult to maneuver at some of the falls. Participants should wear appropriate hiking shoes and bring water.
For more information or directions, contact Tom Langen at 315-261-0182 or e-mail stlawlandtrust@stlawlandtrust.org.
