WATERTOWN — Watertown and Carthage had already received more than a foot of snow by early afternoon Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with plenty more on the way.
The weather service in Buffalo showed that at 2 p.m., Carthage had unofficially seen 16.5 inches of snow during a heavy lake snow event, while Watertown had 16.2 inches on the ground. Deferiet and Calcium also showed more than a foot of snow fallen, while Harrisville in Lewis County topped list with 19.5 inches.
The snow that is pummeling northern and central Jefferson County and northern Lewis County is expected to continue throughout the night, with these areas forecasted to receive up to three feet of snow total before a brief respite on Saturday, according to the weather service.
The service says that a shift in the wind Saturday will push the lake effect band coming off Lake Ontario into the far northern portion of Jefferson County and possibly into Canada. Saturday night, however, another shift in winds will cause the band to again drift southward and intensify, which will result in an additional six or so inches for northern Jefferson County.
Winds on Sunday will shift to the west, pushing the lake effect band further south into Oswego County, where nine inches or more of snow could fall by Sunday evening, the service said.
The city of Watertown indefinitely suspended its bus service Friday morning. Jefferson County closed its offices at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continued its no unnecessary travel advisory that went into effect at 12 a.m. Friday, indicating that travel conditions within the lake effect snow bands was “difficult with many roads becoming impassable.” That advisory will continue until the National Weather Service lifts it lake effect snow warning. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office also implemented a no unnecessary travel advisory at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
The snow caused numerous vehicles to become stuck on roadways in Jefferson and Lewis counties, prompting the temporary closures of several roads while the vehicles were removed, although no serious accidents have been reported.
The Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management urged residents impacted by lake effect snow to ensure that heating unit vents are kept clear of snow. These include furnace vents, water heaters, pellet stoves, and gas fireplace units.
Joseph Plummer, director of Fire and Emergency Management, said in a statement that these units produce exhaust gasses that contain carbon monoxide during normal operations. Carbon monoxide is an order less colorless gas that is dangerous and toxic to people and pets when vents are blocked.
Mr. Plummer said the Jefferson County 911 Center has seen a significant increase in carbon monoxide alarm calls that are the result of vent systems being obstructed by snow, resulting in a “life safety concern.”
