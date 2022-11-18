WATERTOWN — Watertown and Carthage had already received more than a foot of snow by early afternoon Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with plenty more on the way.

The weather service in Buffalo showed that at 2 p.m., Carthage had unofficially seen 16.5 inches of snow during a heavy lake snow event, while Watertown had 16.2 inches on the ground. Deferiet and Calcium also showed more than a foot of snow fallen, while Harrisville in Lewis County topped list with 19.5 inches.

