Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning changing to mainly rain showers in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.