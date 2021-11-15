WATERTOWN — Foster parents Erica and Jamison Porter are sounding an alarm, speaking up after their foster children were removed from them, they say in retaliation for their outspokenness.
The couple, both teachers at Carthage Central School District, had been fostering two siblings at their Watertown home starting in March 2020. The children are from St. Lawrence County, and both have special needs. The Porters said they were working to get them access to better health care and treatment for their disabilities.
Mrs. Porter said she and her husband had been working through various channels, trying to get the Children’s Home of Jefferson County and St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services to give them access to better medical care for their children.
In May of this year, the couple managed to schedule a Zoom conference with Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, to discuss something known as the “Foster Parent Bill of Rights.”
In New York, foster parents must seek the approval of the placing agency before seeking medical care for the children placed in their home, even emergency care. The Porters were hoping to change that.
“Foster parents don’t really have many rights,” Mrs. Porter said. “We’d been having a hard time with our daughter; she has a lot of mental health concerns. She needs more services and we weren’t getting the support.”
Mrs. Porter said CHJC leadership sat in on that conference with the assemblyman, and that’s when things turned ugly.
“The same day we met with the assemblyman, on May 25, 2021, someone called Child Protective Services on us from inside CHJC,” she said. “We went from being this well-respected foster home — we’re teachers, we have these kids who need extra care and they’ve done really well in our home — to suddenly everyone thinks we’re monsters.”
Based on the information they were given about those calls, Mrs. Porter said it’s clear they came from social workers in the agencies they’d been working with. The timing was suspicious as well, she said.
Both CHJC and DSS officials for both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties declined to comment for this story. State law bars nearly every agency involved in the foster care system from speaking publicly about any specific case — that information can only be brought up in Family Court hearings, which are sealed proceedings.
Mrs. Porter said there was no evidence of abuse in her family’s home. The Porters have one biological child besides the two foster children, who they planned to adopt. Only the foster children were the subjects of CPS complaints.
The CPS case against the Porters was opened for nearly double the time a CPS case is supposed to be open. State law mandates that CPS cases must be investigated and a determination made within 60 days. The Porters’ case was open for more than 90 days, they said.
“Only 54 percent of Jefferson County CPS cases close on time,” she said. “That’s a failing grade. That’s horrible.”
During those months, Mrs. Porter said a CPS worker was at their family home almost daily, for hours at a time. She said it only started after the first CPS call was made, and very quickly ramped up.
In that time, three more calls were made to CPS, alleging more abuse in the home. All were unfounded, according to Mrs. Porter. But CPS workers seemed to disagree, and on Aug. 10, both of the Porters’ foster children were removed from their home.
Mrs. Porter said she didn’t get a note of removal — a legal document noting that CPS has found reason to remove children from their legal home.
“They refused to acknowledge they were even removing the children from our home,” she said. “They said they were putting the kids on respite, and they would be in a different foster home to stay for a couple of days while Jefferson County (DSS) made a determination on our case.”
Mrs. Porter said the children weren’t actually sent to another foster home once they were removed from their home. Instead, she said she found out they had been taken to the CHJC campus on Watertown’s State Street, and were being kept in the Crisis Respite program there.
That program, which closed down three months before the Porters’ foster children were removed from their home, was intended as a place for children ages 10 to 17 who were having mental health crises but were unable to get access to inpatient psychological programs. The Porters’ children were 6 and 8 at the time.
“It’s not even supposed to be open, and they’re putting my kids in there when they’re too young,” she said. “They left my 8-year-old and my 6-year-old there for two weeks because they couldn’t find a foster home.”
Mrs. Porter said, based on her information, CHJC was pulling staff from other programs to watch these two children, not providing a single consistent caregiver. After two weeks, the children were placed in a foster home in St. Lawrence County.
Ultimately, the Porters were accused of emotionally neglecting their foster children — defined as the failure of a parent or caregiver to supply a child with the love and support necessary to promote healthy emotional development.
Mrs. Porter said that allegation is bogus. To remove a child based on emotional neglect charges, she said, it must be shown that they have suffered in some way. She said it was quite the opposite at their home — the kids both flourished and were excelling.
“I have over 50 letters of recommendation and support from the kids’ teachers, friends and other people who know us, to show how far they came in our care,” she said. “We submitted like 37 to CPS during their investigation.”
Mrs. Porter claims that Jefferson County CPS workers never read those letters and never reached out to the writers. She said, from what she has seen, the case was based entirely on the words of CHJC and DSS staff.
Mrs. Porter said, based on the information she’s learned from the children’s birth mother, the woman who runs the foster home they currently live in has been convicted of driving while intoxicated, has stage 4 cancer, and has two other foster children in her home besides her own biological child.
“That’s five children, three with exceptional needs, being cared for by a single parent with major health problems and questionable judgment,” she said.
In the New York state foster care system, parents are paid per day for the children they care for. According to the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, foster parents through CHJC are paid $54.58 per day for a typical foster child, and $62.93 per day for “therapeutic” foster children, which is a status assigned to children with significant mental or physical care needs.
“This woman is getting paid out the wazoo, let me tell you,” Mrs. Porter said.
Since they’ve been at that home, Mrs. Porter said the younger child was sent to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center with suicidal ideations, where the child has remained for months. The older child was improperly given back to their birth mother for a few hours one day, in direct violation of a stay-away order of protection, which is almost always issued when there’s a chance the birth family may try to get in touch with their adopted child.
Foster children in New York are typically assigned a law guardian, called an “attorney for child.” They’re a lawyer, paid by the state, who is meant to argue for and protect the interests of the children themselves. The law guardian is meant to stand up for their clients in court proceedings, arguing for their individual rights and wants as they navigate the foster system.
Mrs. Porter said, throughout this entire ordeal, her foster children’s law guardian has not reached out to them.
“Our children’s AFC hasn’t talked to them since January,” she said. “How are you going to represent the best interests of these children in court if you haven’t spoken with them in almost a year?”
There are avenues that the Porters have taken to push back against the removal of their foster children. In New York, families can request what’s called a “fair hearing” to challenge the removal of a child from a home.
The Porters’ hearing started on Nov. 10.
Late last week, the Porters received notice from the state Office of Children and Family Services, informing them that all allegations of abuse in their home were determined to be unfounded. That means, according to the state, the complaints that led to the removal of the Porter’s children were found to be invalid.
They still have to go through the hearing to determine whether the removal of their children was valid, however.
But the Porters can’t welcome their foster children back automatically, even if their fair hearing proves that their case was handled improperly and CPS was wrong. Their foster home was closed by CHJC shortly after the children were removed.
Mrs. Porter said she’s hoping to open a new foster home with a different agency, which may allow them to welcome the children back again, although they’d still be working with DSS in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties. They haven’t yet been able to recertify as foster parents because of the closure of their last foster home under CHJC, but Mrs. Porter said she’s hopeful they will be able to change the classification of that closure and reopen their foster home with a new agency.
“CHJC could choose to admit they were wrong and reopen our home, but I doubt they will do that,” she said on Thursday.
Mrs. Porter on Sunday said CHJC staffers hadn’t returned her calls, or the calls of her attorney, to discuss the status of her foster home.
She said she’s committed to fighting to bring her children back home.
“These are our kids,” she said. “The biological parents want to sign over parental rights to us. We fell in love with these kids, and want to keep them, but it’s more than that. We’ve been mistreated by this system and we aren’t the only ones.”
Mrs. Porter is a member of CHILD — Community Helping Individuals Living in Distress — an advocacy group founded in St. Lawrence County to help foster parents push back against what they say is gross mismanagement and corruption in St. Lawrence County DSS. Mrs. Porter has founded a Jefferson County chapter of CHILD, and said she’s already started hearing stories from local foster families about mistreatment from the local DSS.
She spoke to the Jefferson County Board of Legislators during its October meeting, warning legislators that the same problems reported by families in St. Lawrence County are happening in Jefferson County, too. She said she’d like to see Jefferson County take the same approach to these claims as St. Lawrence County and hire an independent investigator to audit the actions of the county DSS and CPS offices.
That requires more data, more stories from foster families and more information to take before the legislators. Mrs. Porter has opened a public call for information — anyone with information about the conduct of CPS or DSS in Jefferson County can email her at childhelp.jefferson@gmail.com.
“It’s all just insane,” she said. “I never thought this would happen to our family. I never dreamed it would happen to so many.”
