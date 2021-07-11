OGDENSBURG — A Watertown teen, as part of a Girl Scout project, is helping collect socks so they can be distributed to those in need in the Ogdensburg area.
While spending part of the summer in Ogdensburg with family, Allyson Ladouceur, Watertown, is pursuing the Girl Scout’s prestigious Silver Award and has initiated her project called “Operation Sox Box.”
“Operation Sox Box” is a project designed to help the Ogdensburg community by getting donations of fun and practical socks to those most in need, according to Miss Ladouceur, who is a ninth-grader attending Immaculate Heart Central School, Watertown.
“I have decided to do this project because I really enjoy purchasing and receiving fun socks,” said Miss Ladouceur, adding that there are people “who might not always get to experience the joy of fun socks. I wish to raise the spirits of others around me who are receiving the socks.” Miss Ladouceur explained that this project matters to the Ogdensburg community because there are people who prioritize necessities over fun items for their families.
“The value of clean and fresh socks affects a person’s physical health and how they function daily, and fun socks also affect a person’s mental and spiritual health because they will feel happiness with new socks to enjoy. Who wouldn’t want to have fun socks and stay healthy?” she said.
Donation boxes are located in front of the Ogdensburg Cinema and the First Presbyterian Church, both on Ford Street.
Socks will be turned over to the Ogdensburg Salvation Army and the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center to be distributed to people as needed.
The project is intended to help people of all ages — newborn babies, teenagers, adults, and elderly — to keep their feet warm, dry, and healthy, according to Miss Ladouceur.
The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can receive. The award is given when a Girl Scout Cadette focuses on an issue they care about, takes action to make a difference and gains confidence and skills for the future.
