POTSDAM — Village police charged Joshua D. Brownell, 37, Watertown, with two counts of petit larceny around 2:08 p.m. Sunday.
Mr. Brownell is alleged to have stolen merchandise from a Market Street business on two separate occasions.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
State police arrested Mr. Brownell around 2:50 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Potsdam, on a misdemeanor assault charge, recklessly causing physical injury, alleged to have occurred on Feb. 23.
He was again released on an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.