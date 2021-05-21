WATERTOWN — Three north country airports are slated to receive $825,669 total in federal funding for improvements to their facilities.
U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both D-NY, announced money Friday for Watertown International Airport, Massena International Airport and Ogdensburg International Airport. The money is part of $21 million provided for upstate airports by the federal Department of Transportation through Federal Aviation Administration funding.
The senators said the funding will be used for a variety of airport safety and quality improvement projects and will serve as a lifeline to local airports struggling to stay afloat after more than year of record-low travel rates brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Watertown airport will receive $96,900 for the installation of a runway vertical/visual guidance system and $394,869 for apron reconstruction. Massena will receive $98,900 for improvements to a sand and chemical storage building at Richard’s Field. The Ogdensburg airport will receive $195,000 to improve airport drainage and $40,000 to acquire aircraft rescue and firefighting safety equipment.
A portion of the funding to each airport from FAA COVID grants through the American Rescue Plan, which Sen. Schumer had a direct hand in securing. In total, the senator has now secured over $624 million for upstate airports in the past year, according to Friday’s statement announcing the funding.
