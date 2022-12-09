WATERTOWN — The cities of Watertown and Ogdensburg have failed to obtain a federal grant to hire firefighters.
Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said Friday that the department was notified on Thursday night that it didn’t receive a federal Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant, that would have paid for the hiring of five city firefighters.
“I’m pretty disappointed,” Chief Timerman said. “I thought we had a strong application.”
Chief Timerman, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and City Comptroller James E. Mills recommended applying for the $1.338 million grant because it would save the city in overtime expenses and keep costs down on adding more personnel.
The grant, distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would have paid 100% of salary costs and health benefits for three years.
Chief Timerman said he found out that fire departments across the country submitted $5 billion in applications for the SAFER grants, but only about $750 million was available.
Three years ago, the city received a $561,202 SAFER grant to hire four firefighters, which saved the city about $1.6 million in overtime over three years.
Ogdensburg also was notified Thursday that it was unsuccessful in its $1.34 million grant application to hire up to five firefighters as well, according to acting Chief Kenneth J. Stull and interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith.
Times staff writer Hailie Addison contributed to this report
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.