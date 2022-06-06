WATERTOWN — More than 1,000 students, teachers and parents from eight north country schools filled the baseball stadium at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Monday.
As a light drizzle fell and the baseball teams warmed up, a group of tents were slowly popping up in a field to the side, with local agencies and businesses preparing exhibitions for the gathered students.
It was all done for the first annual Watertown Rapids STEAM Education Day, where fifth- and sixth-graders from around the region were invited to enjoy a baseball game and learn about some of the fundamental forces behind the game and the world around them.
“We’re really excited to be able to tie sports and STEAM, that is science, technology, engineering, art and math,” said Jay M. Matteson, fan experience specialist for the Watertown Rapids and the host of Monday’s event.
The exhibitions included a pitching machine built by Great Lakes Cheese, demonstrating how the mechanics of throwing and hitting a baseball work. The Watertown Daily Times showed students how newspapers, with sports stories and scores included, are made.
National Grid had a booth to show kids how the energy grid powers the bright stadium lights and public address system, and multiple agriculture booths were opened to teach students more about the dairy and farming industries that are so important to the region.
The Watertown fire department was on scene as well with one of their engines, showing off gear and fire safety tips.
Mr. Matteson said the baseball game, featuring the Rapids and Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs, was also adapted slightly from the usual format, with skits and education baked into the gaps between innings.
“I’m going to do a little skit on photosynthesis and try to make fun out on the field during the breaks,” he said.
As the baseball game carried on, the assembled students roared and cheered, screaming when baseballs would come flying into the net overtop of the stands. In his opening, Mr. Matteson said he wanted the event to register on seismic monitoring machinery the world over, and the students seemed to try meeting that demand. In the larger breaks between innings, Rapids players walked around the stands signing baseballs and posing for photos with the students as well.
Mr. Matteson thanked the schools for attending, the sponsors and exhibition hosts, as well as Jefferson-Lewis County BOCES and the Rapids and Diamond Dogs players for making it all come together.
Nick R. Czerow, the Rapids general manager, said it was actually relatively easy to coordinate the eight different schools to all come together despite the vast distances between them, thanks to the help from BOCES and the teachers themselves. Students came from as far away as Boonville in southern Lewis County and Massena in northern St. Lawrence County.
“They’ve got to plan a daily agenda for nine classes in school, they know what they’re doing,” he said.
He said the idea to combine a baseball game with science and arts education came naturally, because the sport offers a perfect opening to help the students think about the world around them.
“We’ve got interactive things that kids don’t get to see in school most of the time, and the baseball game is a nice break to get them outside right at the end of the school year,” he said.
Jackie Reedman, a fifth-grader from the Adirondack Central School District in southern Lewis County, said she was happy to get out of school and see a baseball game.
“I’m most excited about the fire truck,” she said as she headed to see the exhibits. “I think I want to be a firefighter.”
Mr. Matteson and Mr. Czerow both said while this is the first iteration of the Rapids STEAM Education Day, they’re already looking forward to the next one.
“Hopefully we’re able to do this again next year and do it even better,” Mr. Matteson said.
