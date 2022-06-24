WATERTOWN — The city’s Solar Eclipse Committee announced Thursday that it has launched a website to help keep people informed about the celestial event in 2024.
On April 8, 2024, Watertown is in the center of the “path of totality,” which will result in total darkness for approximately 3 minutes and 39 seconds at roughly 3:22 p.m.
The website includes event updates for the Total Eclipse of the Park, why Watertown is the place to be for the viewing, answers to questions about solar eclipses, safety tips, out-of-town visitor information and details about how people can help with the planning.
The website can be viewed at wdt.me/SolarEclipse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.