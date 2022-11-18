WATERTOWN — WATERTOWN — Areas of the north country approached four feet of snowfall Friday, with more on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service in Buffalo showed that by 8 p.m. Friday, areas around Natural Bridge had received 45.5 inches of snow, followed closely by Fort Drum with 42 inches. Carthage had received 31.5 inches, Deferiet around 27 inches, Copenhagen 25 inches and Watertown an even two feet during a heavy lake snow event.

More north country lake-effect snow expected

Despite Carthage plows tackling snow as it fell on Friday, side streets quickly refilled between runs and sidewalks became indiscernible. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Heavy snowfall in downtown Watertown Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through Sunday. Watertown Daily Times
