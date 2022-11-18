Two large SUVs bookending a small pickup truck in a Carthage driveway Friday at about 5:30 p.m. are unrecognizable encased in almost 3 feet of snow while a lone pedestrian rearranges their belongings on the cart they dragged up the street’s hill. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
An old growth Norway spruce in Carthage caught more than a foot of snow on some of its branches by 2:30 p.m. Friday. The snow kept coming at a rapid rate, building up more than 24 inches by 5:30 p.m., with snowfall slowing slightly. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
By about 5 p.m., more than 2 feet of snow had fallen on Carthage and other areas of the north country including northern Lewis County, leaving anything outdoors, like this recycling bin, with large snow hats, almost buried, as snow continued to fall. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Although it had been cleared of snow at about 11 a.m., by 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, this Toyota Prius was buried again by another almost 2 feet of snow. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Graphic on how lake-effect snow occurs.
A good samaritan helps dig out a car stuck in snow in Watertown Friday. Provided photo
Up to 2 feet of snow covered Carthage streets and northern Lewis County by 3 p.m. Friday, creating dangerous driving conditions and unpassable sidewalks. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Friends Dylan Woodrick, 11, at left, and Ryan Cox, 9, of Batavia, play in the snow on State Street Friday morning. Mark Gutman/Batavia Daily News
A truck in a store parking lot in Carthage is quickly buried in lake effect snow on Friday. Submitted photo
Predicted snow totals from this weekend’s storm.
A pedestrian walks on Main Street in Batavia by Tim Hortons as the snow starts to fall again late Friday morning. Mark Gutman/Batavia Daily News
Ceili Finn, 7, and her mother Kati Finn walk along Ellicott Avenue on their way to Centennial Park in Batavia for some sledding on Friday morning. Mark Gutman/Batavia Daily News
WATERTOWN — Watertown received about 2 feet of snow by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service, with more on the way.
The weather service in Buffalo showed that at 5 p.m., Watertown had unofficially seen 23.5 inches of snow during a heavy lake snow event, while areas around Natural Bridge had 31.5 inches on the ground and Deferiet experienced 27 inches. Harrisville and Calcium also showed more than a foot of snow fallen.
The snow that is pummeling northern and central Jefferson County and northern Lewis County was expected to continue throughout the night, with these areas forecasted to receive up to 3 feet of snow total before a brief respite on Saturday, according to the weather service.
The service says that a shift in the wind Saturday will push the lake-effect band coming off Lake Ontario into the far northern portion of Jefferson County and possibly into Canada. Saturday night, however, another shift in winds will cause the band to again drift southward and intensify, which will result in an additional 6 or so inches for northern Jefferson County.
Winds on Sunday are expected to shift to the west, pushing the lake-effect band farther south into Oswego County, where 9 inches or more of snow could fall by Sunday evening, the service said.
The city of Watertown indefinitely suspended its bus service Friday morning. Jefferson County closed its offices at 3 p.m. Friday. Lewis County closed offices at 3:30 p.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continued its no-unnecessary travel advisory that went into effect Friday, indicating that travel conditions within the lake-effect snow bands was “difficult with many roads becoming impassable.” That advisory will continue until the National Weather Service lifts its lake-effect snow warning. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office also implemented a no-unnecessary travel advisory at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
The snow caused numerous vehicles to become stuck on roadways in Jefferson and Lewis counties, prompting the temporary closures of several roads while the vehicles were removed, although no serious accidents have been reported.
The Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management urged residents impacted by lake-effect snow to ensure that heating unit vents are kept clear of snow. These include furnace vents, water heaters, pellet stoves and gas fireplace units.
Joseph D. Plummer, director of Fire and Emergency Management, said in a statement that these units produce exhaust gases that contain carbon monoxide during normal operations. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is dangerous and toxic to people and pets when vents are blocked.
Mr. Plummer said the Jefferson County 911 Center has seen a significant increase in carbon monoxide alarm calls that are the result of vent systems being obstructed by snow, resulting in a “life safety concern.”
