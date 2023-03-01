MADRID — A Watertown woman faces felony drug charges after St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies searched a Madrid home and say they found a meth lab.
Keitha M. French, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine after a complaint was made to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office about a meth lab being located on Feb. 6.
After receiving the complaint, sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and a search warrant was executed at the residence, 53 North St.
According to the report, deputies found approximately 3.3 ounces of methamphetamine and a one-pot meth lab.
Ms. French was arraigned in Madrid Town Court and held without bail at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police and its Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, the Watertown City Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.