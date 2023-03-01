French

MADRID — A Watertown woman faces felony drug charges after St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies searched a Madrid home and say they found a meth lab.

Keitha M. French, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine after a complaint was made to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office about a meth lab being located on Feb. 6.

