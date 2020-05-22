STAR LAKE — State police on Thursday arrested Jessica L. Prashaw, 38, of Watertown, for a driving while ability impaired by drugs charge and on a Gouverneur Police Department arrest warrant in connection to a petit larceny.
Troopers said Ms. Prashaw was apprehended around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Circle K on Route 3, in Star Lake. She was charged with DWAI by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was released on those charges with appearance tickets for Fine Town Court and taken into custody by Gouverneur police.
