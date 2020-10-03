LONG LAKE — State police charged Stacie L. Johnson, 47, of Watertown with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent following a property damage accident at 8:23 p.m. Friday in the town of Long Lake.
Her blood alcohol content was not available. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.
She was released to a third party.
