OGDENSBURG — Alexis A. Fuller, 31, Watertown, was charged by Ogdensburg police with second-degree trespass on Monday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St.
Riverview Towers has been closed following a March 8 fire on the housing complex’s 6th floor.
Ms. Fuller was released on an appearance ticket to appear in city court at a later date and a no trespass order was issued by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, the agency that operates Riverview Towers.
Ms. Fuller was turned over to state police on an unrelated warrant.
